The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at NIU Convocation Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: NIU Convocation Center
Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats
- Appalachian State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times last season.
- The Mountaineers' record against the spread last year was 13-14-0.
- Northern Illinois' .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Appalachian State's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northern Illinois
|72
|142.3
|75
|139.6
|143.4
|Appalachian State
|70.3
|142.3
|64.6
|139.6
|133
Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends
- The Mountaineers averaged only 4.7 fewer points per game last year (70.3) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (75).
- Appalachian State went 3-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scored more than 75 points last season.
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northern Illinois
|16-11-0
|15-12-0
|Appalachian State
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northern Illinois
|Appalachian State
|5-7
|Home Record
|10-7
|7-10
|Away Record
|6-7
|4-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|11-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.9
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
