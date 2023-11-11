Saturday's game that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) against the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their last game on Monday, the Mountaineers earned a 71-65 victory over UNC Greensboro.

Appalachian State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Appalachian State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 73, Ohio 64

Appalachian State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers put up 67.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per contest last season (290th in college basketball). They had a -59 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.9 points per game.

On offense, Appalachian State scored 66.9 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (67.1 points per game) was 0.2 PPG higher.

The Mountaineers averaged 72.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.4 more points than they averaged on the road (64.3).

Defensively Appalachian State played better in home games last year, surrendering 66.1 points per game, compared to 74.7 on the road.

