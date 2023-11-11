Saturday's contest at NIU Convocation Center has the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) taking on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 win for Appalachian State, so expect a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

4:00 PM ET

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 70, Northern Illinois 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-1.6)

Appalachian State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Appalachian State Performance Insights

Appalachian State ranked 205th in the nation last season with 70.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 37th with 64.6 points allowed per contest.

The Mountaineers pulled down 32.6 boards per game (117th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (270th-ranked).

Appalachian State ranked 179th in college basketball with 13.0 assists per game.

The Mountaineers committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

Last year the Mountaineers sank 7.6 threes per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.5% (215th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Appalachian State gave up 7.3 threes per game (196th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.2% (82nd-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Appalachian State took 60.9% two-pointers, accounting for 70.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 39.1% threes (29.7% of the team's baskets).

