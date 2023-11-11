The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-3.5) 143.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-3.5) 144.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Appalachian State put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Mountaineers and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times last season.

Northern Illinois won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

In Huskies games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.