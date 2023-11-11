How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Arkansas State vs Bowling Green (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- UL Monroe vs Central Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Georgia State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- Appalachian State went 9-3 when it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball, the Mountaineers finished 117th.
- Last year, the Mountaineers put up 70.3 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 75.0 the Huskies allowed.
- Appalachian State had a 7-1 record last season when putting up more than 75.0 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Appalachian State averaged 8.4 more points per game (74.9) than it did in road games (66.5).
- Defensively the Mountaineers played better in home games last season, allowing 62.2 points per game, compared to 67.7 in road games.
- Appalachian State sunk 7.8 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (7.6). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 35.1% in away games.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Oakland City
|W 87-49
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
