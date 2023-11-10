The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) hit the court at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The game has no set line.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Demon Deacons Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Wake Forest's games last year hit the over.

Against the spread, the Demon Deacons were 16-14-0 last year.

Wake Forest sported a 16-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-20-0 mark of Georgia.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 68.5 145.1 71.5 145.3 140.4 Wake Forest 76.6 145.1 73.8 145.3 147

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons' 76.6 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Wake Forest went 14-5 against the spread and 13-7 overall.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0 Wake Forest 16-14-0 18-12-0

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Wake Forest 13-4 Home Record 13-3 1-10 Away Record 4-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

