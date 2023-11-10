The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) will play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Game Information

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 76.6 60th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 31.0 233rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 9.5 18th 319th 11.2 Assists 13.5 143rd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

