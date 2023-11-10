The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field, two% higher than the 44% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

Wake Forest put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.

The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 155th.

The Demon Deacons scored 5.1 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (71.5).

When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Wake Forest went 13-7.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Wake Forest averaged 4.7 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (74.4).

The Demon Deacons gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (77.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wake Forest made more triples away (10.8 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (37.8%).

