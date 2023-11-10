The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • The Demon Deacons shot 46% from the field, two% higher than the 44% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
  • Wake Forest put together a 12-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Demon Deacons were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 155th.
  • The Demon Deacons scored 5.1 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (71.5).
  • When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Wake Forest went 13-7.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Wake Forest averaged 4.7 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (74.4).
  • The Demon Deacons gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than on the road (77.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Wake Forest made more triples away (10.8 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (37.8%).

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Elon W 101-78 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 Utah - TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

