Root for your favorite local high school football team in Wake County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    E.A. Laney High School at Apex Friendship High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wake Forest High School at Rolesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Rolesville, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Millbrook High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leesville Road High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

