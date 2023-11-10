If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Union County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Forest Hills High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Lincoln High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Grimsley High School