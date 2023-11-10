The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats

UNC Greensboro won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-12-0 mark of N.C. A&T.

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 72.1 142.9 64.5 138.3 133.5 N.C. A&T 70.8 142.9 73.8 138.3 142.3

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans averaged were only 1.7 fewer points than the Aggies allowed (73.8).

UNC Greensboro went 5-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 12-15-0 N.C. A&T 10-12-0 10-12-0

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro N.C. A&T 11-3 Home Record 8-5 8-6 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

