The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) will face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 70.8 195th 36th 64.5 Points Allowed 73.8 284th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 31.8 178th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.3 74th 75th 14.5 Assists 11.7 289th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

