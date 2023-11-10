The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) hit the court against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-21.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-22.5) 139.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Spartans games.

N.C. A&T put together a 10-12-0 ATS record last year.

In Aggies games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

