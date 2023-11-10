The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.

UNC Greensboro had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies ranked 178th.

Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans recorded were only 1.7 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (73.8).

When UNC Greensboro totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 10-0.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last year, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.

UNC Greensboro averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

