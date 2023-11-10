How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
- UNC Greensboro had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies ranked 178th.
- Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans recorded were only 1.7 fewer points than the Aggies gave up (73.8).
- When UNC Greensboro totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 10-0.
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Greensboro averaged 76.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last year, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.
- UNC Greensboro averaged 8.4 threes per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
