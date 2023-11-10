Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. There are prop bets for Teravainen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In Teravainen's 13 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Teravainen has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In one of 13 games this year, Teravainen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Teravainen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 13 Games 7 9 Points 2 8 Goals 2 1 Assists 0

