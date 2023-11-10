Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 10?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Sebastian Aho going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Aho averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|20:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|16:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|21:35
|Away
|W 6-5 SO
|10/11/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:46
|Home
|W 5-3
Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
