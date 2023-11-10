How to Watch Queens vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) take on the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Queens vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Kennesaw State vs Florida State (6:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Jacksonville vs Xavier (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Austin Peay vs George Mason (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals shot 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42% the Salukis' opponents shot last season.
- Queens compiled a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.
- The Royals were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Salukis finished 345th.
- The Royals scored 16.3 more points per game last year (77.7) than the Salukis gave up to opponents (61.4).
- When it scored more than 61.4 points last season, Queens went 17-11.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Queens scored 14 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (72.2).
- In 2022-23, the Royals gave up 2.5 more points per game at home (77.4) than on the road (74.9).
- Queens drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (35%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 89-73
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/14/2023
|High Point
|-
|Curry Arena
|11/18/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.