The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) take on the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Queens vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals shot 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42% the Salukis' opponents shot last season.

Queens compiled a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.

The Royals were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Salukis finished 345th.

The Royals scored 16.3 more points per game last year (77.7) than the Salukis gave up to opponents (61.4).

When it scored more than 61.4 points last season, Queens went 17-11.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Queens Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Queens scored 14 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (72.2).

In 2022-23, the Royals gave up 2.5 more points per game at home (77.4) than on the road (74.9).

Queens drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (35%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Upcoming Schedule