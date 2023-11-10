NC State vs. Abilene Christian November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) will face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at PNC Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: NC State (-10.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
NC State vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Abilene Christian Rank
|41st
|77.7
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|202nd
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|54th
|34
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|8th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
