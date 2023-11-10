Friday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) and the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) at PNC Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Abilene Christian taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

NC State vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 64, NC State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-2.0)

Abilene Christian (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 127.0

NC State Performance Insights

Offensively, NC State was the 41st-ranked squad in the country (77.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 202nd (70.8 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Wolfpack were 54th in the nation in rebounds (34.0 per game) and 206th in rebounds allowed (31.6).

NC State was 204th in the country in assists (12.7 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Wolfpack were 74th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last year. They were 151st in 3-point percentage at 34.7%.

NC State gave up 6.0 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 38th and 64th, respectively, in the nation.

The Wolfpack took 37.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.6% of the Wolfpack's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.4% were 2-pointers.

