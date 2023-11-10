How to Watch NC State vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
NC State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- NC State had a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 298th.
- Last year, the Wolfpack scored 77.7 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.
- NC State went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- NC State scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.7).
- At home, the Wolfpack gave up 2.3 fewer points per game (69.8) than when playing on the road (72.1).
- When playing at home, NC State made one more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Citadel
|W 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
