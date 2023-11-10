The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. N.C. A&T matchup in this article.

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-21.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-22.5) 139.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

N.C. A&T vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends (2022-23)

N.C. A&T compiled a 10-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Aggies were an underdog by 21.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

UNC Greensboro covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Spartans games.

