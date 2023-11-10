North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Lincoln County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Lincoln High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lincoln High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lincoln High School at West Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.