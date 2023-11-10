Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Lincoln County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Lincoln County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Lincoln High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Lincoln High School at Hickory High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lincoln High School at West Henderson High School