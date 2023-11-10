LaMelo Ball and his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ball, in his most recent game (November 8 loss against the Wizards), produced 34 points and seven assists.

Now let's dig into Ball's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-120)

Over 27.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Over 6.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-143)

Over 9.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ball's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards allowed 114.4 points per contest last season, 17th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.0 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Wizards were seventh in the league defensively last year, conceding 24.8 per contest.

In terms of three-point defense, the Wizards were ranked ninth in the NBA last year, allowing 12.0 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LaMelo Ball vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 36 34 4 7 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.