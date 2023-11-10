North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Johnston County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Louisburg High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pinecrest , NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.