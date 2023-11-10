Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Iredell County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Alamance County
  • Currituck County
  • Watauga County
  • Craven County
  • Onslow County
  • Sampson County
  • Duplin County
  • Wake County
  • Clay County
  • Martin County

    • Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Mount Tabor High School at Mooresville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Mooresville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.