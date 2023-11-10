The Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) are favored on the road (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Florida Panthers (7-4-1, +100 moneyline odds). The contest on Friday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Amerant Bank Arena on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played six games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Panthers have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Carolina is 8-3 (victorious in 72.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Florida has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 2-7 4-6-0 6.3 3.1 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.1 2.9 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.5 3.1 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.1 2.5 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.