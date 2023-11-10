The Washington Wizards host the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena on Friday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Kuzma, LaMelo Ball and others in this game.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -132)

Friday's prop bet for Ball is 27.5 points, 13.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Ball's assist average -- nine -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's over/under (9.5).

Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Friday's over/under for Gordon Hayward is 18.5. That is 3.8 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Hayward averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game average is 3.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's year-long assist average -- two per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Kuzma has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 1.8 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tyus Jones Props

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones scores per game are 4.2 more than his prop total on Friday (9.5).

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

