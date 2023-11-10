Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Gardner-Webb's games last year went over the point total.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.
- Gardner-Webb sported a 13-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-19-0 mark from Arkansas.
Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas
|74.1
|144.8
|67.9
|133.4
|141.5
|Gardner-Webb
|70.7
|144.8
|65.5
|133.4
|133.2
Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends
- The Runnin' Bulldogs scored just 2.8 more points per game last year (70.7) than the Razorbacks gave up (67.9).
- Gardner-Webb put together a 5-6 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas
|15-19-0
|16-18-0
|Gardner-Webb
|13-15-0
|14-14-0
Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas
|Gardner-Webb
|13-3
|Home Record
|8-5
|2-8
|Away Record
|6-10
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
