The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Game Information

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

  • DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 70.7 198th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 65.5 48th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.5 126th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
349th 5 3pt Made 6.3 288th
193rd 12.8 Assists 12.8 193rd
224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.5 249th

