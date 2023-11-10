This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Forsyth County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Forsyth High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at Mooresville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Oak Grove High School