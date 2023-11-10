North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Forsyth County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Forsyth High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
