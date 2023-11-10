Want to know how to stream high school football games in Durham County, North Carolina this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Currituck County
  • Cumberland County
  • Guilford County
  • Swain County
  • Scotland County
  • Mitchell County
  • Rockingham County
  • Iredell County
  • Cherokee County
  • Northampton County

    • Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Hillside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Durham, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southern Durham High School at Scotland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Laurinburg, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.