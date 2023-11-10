Friday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and Arizona Wildcats (1-0) matching up at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 83-80 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 155.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -5.5

Duke -5.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -225, Arizona +185

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Pick ATS: Arizona (+5.5)



Arizona (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (155.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

Duke scored 72 points per game and gave up 63.6 last season, making them 169th in the country offensively and 30th on defense.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (35.6) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8) last year.

At 14.6 assists per game last year, Duke was 70th in college basketball.

Last season, the Blue Devils were 237th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Defensively, Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3 last year. It was 24th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.5%.

The Blue Devils attempted 35.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 64.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.2% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.8% were 2-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona sported a top-25 offense last year, ranking fifth-best in college basketball with 81.9 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 211th with 71.1 points allowed per contest.

The Wildcats allowed 30.5 rebounds per game last year (135th-ranked in college basketball), but they thrived by pulling down 36.1 rebounds per game (12th-best).

Arizona was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it collected 18.9 per game (second-best in college basketball).

The Wildcats averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

The Wildcats drained 8.4 treys per game last season (66th-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 37.8% three-point percentage (20th-best).

Arizona was 263rd in college basketball with 7.9 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Arizona took 62.3% two-pointers and 37.7% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 71.2% were two-pointers and 28.8% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.