Friday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) versus the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-80 in favor of Duke. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.0)

Duke (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Duke Performance Insights

Offensively, Duke was the 169th-ranked squad in the country (72.0 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 30th (63.6 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8).

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in college basketball in assists with 14.6 per game.

The Blue Devils made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 237th and 215th, respectively, in college basketball.

Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last year.

The Blue Devils took 35.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 64.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.2% of the Blue Devils' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.8% were 2-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona owned a top-25 offense last year, ranking fifth-best in college basketball with 81.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 211th with 71.1 points allowed per contest.

The Wildcats were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking 12th-best in college basketball with 36.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Arizona was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 18.9 per game (second-best in college basketball).

With 13.1 turnovers per game, the Wildcats were 294th in the nation. They forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last year, the Wildcats were 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 66th in college basketball by draining 8.4 treys per contest.

Arizona gave up 7.9 three-pointers per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.3% three-point percentage (88th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Arizona last year, 62.3% of them were two-pointers (71.2% of the team's made baskets) and 37.7% were three-pointers (28.8%).

