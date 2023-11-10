Friday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) against the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-80 in favor of Duke. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.0)

Duke (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Duke Performance Insights

On offense, Duke was the 169th-ranked team in college basketball (72 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 30th (63.6 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8).

With 14.6 assists per game last season, Duke was 70th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Devils were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Duke was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 24th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.5%) last season.

Last year, the Blue Devils attempted 64.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.3% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of the Blue Devils' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona surrendered 71.1 points per game last season (211th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, putting up 81.9 points per contest (fifth-best).

The Wildcats ranked 12th-best in the country by pulling down 36.1 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 135th in college basketball (30.5 allowed per contest).

Arizona was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it dished out 18.9 per game (second-best in college basketball).

The Wildcats committed 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With a 37.8% three-point percentage last season, the Wildcats ranked 20th-best in the country. They ranked 66th in college basketball by draining 8.4 treys per contest.

Last year Arizona allowed 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Arizona took 62.3% two-pointers (accounting for 71.2% of the team's buckets) and 37.7% threes (28.8%).

