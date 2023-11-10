The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) go up against the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arizona matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

Duke won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

A total of 13 Blue Devils games last season hit the over.

Arizona won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

A total of 16 of the Wildcats' games last season hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), Duke is third-best in the country. It is far below that, 129th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

