The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) battle the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arizona matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

Duke compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record last year.

Blue Devils games hit the over 13 out of 35 times last season.

Arizona went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 Sportsbooks rate Duke much higher (third-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (118th).

With odds of +1300, Duke has been given a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

