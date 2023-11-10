The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) face the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

Duke had a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.

Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were just 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

Duke went 14-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Duke averaged 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (68.0).

Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last year, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

Duke made 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

