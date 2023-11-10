Davidson vs. Maryland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Davidson vs. Maryland Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Asheville, North Carolina
- Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- A total of nine of Davidson's games last year went over the point total.
- The Wildcats' record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.
- Maryland put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-14-0 mark of Davidson.
Davidson vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Maryland
|69.7
|139.6
|63.5
|132.2
|136.8
|Davidson
|69.9
|139.6
|68.7
|132.2
|140.2
Additional Davidson Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats' 69.9 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 63.5 the Terrapins gave up.
- Davidson put together an 11-11 ATS record and a 14-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.
Davidson vs. Maryland Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Maryland
|20-12-0
|11-21-0
|Davidson
|15-14-0
|9-20-0
Davidson vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Maryland
|Davidson
|16-1
|Home Record
|7-8
|2-9
|Away Record
|6-6
|11-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-4-0
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.4
|62.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|2-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-9-0
