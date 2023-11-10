The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Davidson vs. Maryland Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

A total of nine of Davidson's games last year went over the point total.

The Wildcats' record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.

Maryland put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-14-0 mark of Davidson.

Davidson vs. Maryland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 69.7 139.6 63.5 132.2 136.8 Davidson 69.9 139.6 68.7 132.2 140.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 69.9 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 63.5 the Terrapins gave up.

Davidson put together an 11-11 ATS record and a 14-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Davidson vs. Maryland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 20-12-0 11-21-0 Davidson 15-14-0 9-20-0

Davidson vs. Maryland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland Davidson 16-1 Home Record 7-8 2-9 Away Record 6-6 11-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.