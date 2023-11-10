The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) will face the Davidson Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Davidson vs. Maryland Game Information

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Davidson vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 69.9 212th 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 29.8 288th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th 307th 11.4 Assists 13.1 169th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 10.4 40th

