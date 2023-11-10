Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Davidson County, North Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Johnston County
  • Stanly County
  • Franklin County
  • Rockingham County
  • Craven County
  • Sampson County
  • Yancey County
  • Lincoln County
  • Cumberland County
  • Scotland County

    • Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Central Davidson High School at Dudley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomasville High School at Albemarle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Albemarle, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.