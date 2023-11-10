North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Cumberland County, North Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Harnett Central High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Fear High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
