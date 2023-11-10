The Liberty Flames (1-0) host the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

49ers Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte and its opponent combined to go over the point total 13 out of 30 times last season.

The 49ers' record against the spread last year was 17-13-0.

Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 1.5% more often than Liberty (16-13-0) last season.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 141.6 60.9 123.5 135.6 Charlotte 66.9 141.6 62.6 123.5 129.3

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The 49ers scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames gave up.

When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Charlotte went 15-4 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0

Charlotte vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Charlotte 19-1 Home Record 11-4 6-7 Away Record 5-8 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

