The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) face the Liberty Flames (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. This contest will begin at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Game Information

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Rode: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Charlotte vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th 8th 60.9 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 27.7 351st 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 5.5 354th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 19th 16 Assists 13 179th 23rd 9.9 Turnovers 9.7 20th

