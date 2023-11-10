Friday's contest features the Charlotte 49ers (0-1) and the Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) matching up at Dale F. Halton Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-60 win for heavily favored Charlotte according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 10.

Their last time out, the 49ers lost 84-43 to NC State on Tuesday.

Charlotte vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 72, Tennessee State 60

Charlotte Performance Insights (2022-23)

The 49ers were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season, with a -194 scoring differential overall. They put up 62 points per game (243rd in college basketball), and allowed 68.2 per outing (275th in college basketball).

In conference action last year, Charlotte tallied more points per contest (66.5) than its overall average (62).

The 49ers posted 67.1 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 58.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, Charlotte gave up 1.8 fewer points per game (67.4) than when playing on the road (69.2).

