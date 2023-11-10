Friday's game at Spectrum Center has the Liberty Flames (1-0) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at 4:30 PM (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Liberty, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Charlotte vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 69, Charlotte 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-5.8)

Liberty (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Charlotte Performance Insights

Charlotte posted 66.9 points per game last year (300th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well defensively, giving up just 62.6 points per contest (18th-best).

The 49ers struggled to collect rebounds last season, ranking eighth-worst in college basketball with 27.7 boards per game. They ranked 31st by allowing 28.3 rebounds per contest.

Charlotte ranked 179th in the country with 13 dimes per game.

The 49ers were top-25 last season in turnovers, 20th-best in college basketball with 9.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 310th with 10.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The 49ers ranked 22nd-best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. They ranked 92nd in college basketball by sinking 8.1 three-pointers per contest.

With 6.8 treys conceded per game, Charlotte was 128th in the nation. It gave up a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 194th in college basketball.

Charlotte took 58.8% two-pointers and 41.2% from three-point land last year. Of the team's buckets, 67.1% were two-pointers and 32.9% were threes.

