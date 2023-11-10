The Liberty Flames (1-0) play the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights

  • The 49ers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Flames had given up to their opponents (42%).
  • Charlotte compiled a 17-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.
  • The Flames ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The 49ers ranked 354th.
  • The 49ers scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames allowed.
  • When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Charlotte went 16-5.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

  • Charlotte put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the 49ers conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (65.7).
  • Charlotte made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (39.2%).

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Maine W 69-52 Dale F. Halton Arena
11/10/2023 Liberty - Spectrum Center
11/15/2023 Utah Valley - Dale F. Halton Arena
11/19/2023 George Mason - Flagler Gymnasium

