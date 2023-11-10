How to Watch Charlotte vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (1-0) play the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Charlotte vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Flames had given up to their opponents (42%).
- Charlotte compiled a 17-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.
- The Flames ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The 49ers ranked 354th.
- The 49ers scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames allowed.
- When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Charlotte went 16-5.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Charlotte put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the 49ers conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (65.7).
- Charlotte made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (39.2%).
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Maine
|W 69-52
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/19/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
