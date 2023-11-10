The Liberty Flames (1-0) play the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Charlotte vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Flames had given up to their opponents (42%).

Charlotte compiled a 17-7 straight up record in games it shot above 42% from the field.

The Flames ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The 49ers ranked 354th.

The 49ers scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 60.9 the Flames allowed.

When it scored more than 60.9 points last season, Charlotte went 16-5.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison

Charlotte put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the 49ers conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (65.7).

Charlotte made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (39.2%).

