High school football is happening this week in Caldwell County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caldwell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hibriten High School at West Charlotte High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.