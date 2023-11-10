Searching for how to stream high school football games in Alamance County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Walter M Williams High School at Seventy- First High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jacksonville High School at Southern Alamance High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Graham, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

