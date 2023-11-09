Stephen Sullivan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 10. All of Sullivan's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Sullivan has been targeted six times and has five catches for 41 yards (8.2 per reception) and zero TDs.

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 17 Rec; 229 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Tommy Tremble (FP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 57 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sullivan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 5 41 3 0 8.2

Sullivan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0

