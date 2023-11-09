North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Sampson County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Perquimans High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Beddingfield High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
